'American Pickers' coming back to Michigan

Posted at 8:23 PM, Mar 09, 2022
MICHIGAN — Calling all collectors! American Pickers is making its return to Michigan this spring.

The Ionia Area Chamber of Commerce says episodes of the History Channel series will be filmed in the state this May.

The show is seeking owners of large, private collections or antiques through which the Pickers can peruse for most of the day.

Those interested in having the Pickers over for a taping can send their name, phone number, location and collection info to americanpickers@cineflix.com or by calling 646-493-2184.

