AG Nessel: State cannot weigh in on attorneys' fees in Flint civil litigation unless court asks

Paul Sancya/AP
The Flint Water Plant tower is shown in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Some Flint residents impacted by months of lead-tainted water are looking past expected charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in his administration to healing physical and emotional damages left by the crisis. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 11:58 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 11:58:49-05

FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says the state can’t offer an opinion on the amount sought by attorneys in the Flint water crisis litigation – unless specifically asked by the court.

Attorneys filed a motion Monday with the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan seeking $202 million of the $641.5 million settlement, according to a news release Tuesday.

The amount of Flint water settlement funds that will be used to pay plaintiffs’ attorney fees and expenses will be decided by the court.

Courts are regularly required to rule on plaintiffs' attorney fees requests in cases like this, Nessel’s office said.

“The court is in the best position to make that determination and is experienced with the legal standards applicable to such a request and is familiar with the work of plaintiffs’ attorneys in the Flint water cases,” the office said.

