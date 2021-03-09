AG Nessel: State cannot weigh in on attorneys' fees in Flint civil litigation unless court asks

FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says the state can’t offer an opinion on the amount sought by attorneys in the Flint water crisis litigation – unless specifically asked by the court.

Attorneys filed a motion Monday with the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan seeking $202 million of the $641.5 million settlement, according to a news release Tuesday.

The amount of Flint water settlement funds that will be used to pay plaintiffs’ attorney fees and expenses will be decided by the court.

Courts are regularly required to rule on plaintiffs' attorney fees requests in cases like this, Nessel’s office said.

“The court is in the best position to make that determination and is experienced with the legal standards applicable to such a request and is familiar with the work of plaintiffs’ attorneys in the Flint water cases,” the office said.

