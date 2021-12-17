AG Nessel shares toy safety guide during holiday shopping season

LANSING, Mich. — Those still looking for gifts this holiday season may want to check out the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s 2021 Dangerous Toys Guide first.

Part of AG Dana Nessel’s holiday consumer protection campaign, the guide offers shoppers information to keep in mind while shopping for toys, like recent recalls.

“We want to ensure all Michiganders protect their wallets and their children this season,” Nessel said in a news release Friday. “That’s why our Consumer Protection team put together this dangerous toys guide to promote safety tips and share recent recalls before you purchase those remaining gifts.”

Nessel also shared a video Friday to highlight some of the tips.

Watch it here: