AG Nessel reminds passengers of rights for delayed, canceled flights

LANSING, Mich. — The state of Michigan wishes to remind residents of their rights if their flights were significantly impacted by IT outages recently.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says new rules by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) took effect June 25 for situations like ones in which many passengers experienced of late.

“The recent IT systems outage that severely disrupted air travel underscores the need for strong passenger protections,” says Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “These new DOT regulations hold airlines accountable for fair treatment and timely refunds, restoring confidence in air travel and ensuring the rights of passengers are protected. I encourage any Michigan resident who has faced issues receiving a refund after a delay or cancellation to file a complaint with my office.”

We’re told refunds are available in exchange for:



Flights canceled or significantly delayed without compensation offered in the form of travel credits or alternative modes of transportation. “Significant delays” are defined as departures/arrivals pushed back more than three hours for domestic flights (six hours for international). Increased connections, departures/arrivals at different airports, and service downgrades also qualify.

Delays for mishandled luggage not delivered in under 12 hours of your domestic flight’s arrival (15–30 hours for international).

Services paid for but not provided (e.g. Wi-Fi, inflight entertainment, seat selection, etc.).

Anyone who is still waiting to receive a refund for any of the above conditions is encouraged to submit a report to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Visit USDOT’s website for more information.

