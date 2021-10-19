AG Nessel heading to Battle Creek for second stop on Power Outage Listening Tour

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, will host a discussion in Battle Creek with those impacted by power outages this summer.

According to Nessel the event will be on October 25, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be limited to Battle Creek residents only.

This event comes as people have experienced as long as a week of now power in Calhoun County.

Those with questions regarding accessibility or accommodations can contact the Attorney General’s ADA Coordinator, Mary Beth Seppala at (517) 335-7625.