AG Nessel honored for animal advocacy efforts

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel was honored for her efforts to protect lab animals in Michigan.

Nessel received the Leadership in Government award Wednesday from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, state officials say.

We’re told Michigan lawmakers passed a law more than four decades ago urging standards to be established so animals may be treated humanely when used for research. While standards do not exist yet, Nessel released a formal opinion two years ago renewing calls for those standards to be made.

“I am honored to receive this award and to have an opportunity to provide a voice for the voiceless,” says Nessel. “How we treat animals in our society is a reflection of our values. The Michigan Department of Attorney General is committed to ensuring the humane treatment of animals, safeguarding their well-being, and defending animals against unnecessary violence and misery.”

Nessel has also spoken on behalf of endangered gray wolves, educated Michiganders on pet-adoption scams, and collaborated with Michigan Humane to put an end to animal abuse.

“We were incredibly excited to present our Leadership in Government Award to Attorney General Nessel," says PCRM Director of Research Advocacy Ryan Merkley. "Animals used in labs are lucky to have her on their side. She is helping to make research in Michigan more humane and more beneficial for patients.”

