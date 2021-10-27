AG Nessel calls on FDA to speed up efforts in removing toxic metals from baby food

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan A.G. Dana Nessel has joined 23 other state attorneys general in an effort to protect infants and young children from toxic food.

This petition aims to expedite the removal of heavy metals residing in baby food, according to the state attorney general’s office.

“There is no population more vulnerable than infants and toddlers, and action must take place swiftly to ensure that foods designed for growing children are safe to eat,” says Nessel. “I join my colleagues in urging the FDA to recognize the potential harm here and respond accordingly.”

The state says the petition asks the FDA to impose limits on arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury levels in baby food; and to require manufacturers to test products for toxic metals before distribution.

