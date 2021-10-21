AFFCO recalling frozen lamb

MICHIGAN — AFFCO USA is recalling 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder products.

The recall comes as the products were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

According to AFFCO, the recalled product was imported on July 12, 2021, weighs between 33-39 lbs each, and bears the seal SPM135 on each box.

The products were distributed

to Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New York, and Pennsylvania for further distribution to retailers.

Those with questions or concerns can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or chat online.

