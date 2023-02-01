'Adopt Your Valentine' at BISSELL's upcoming adoption event!

(WXMI) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its next “Empty the Shelters” event starting next week!

The special “Adopt Your Valentine” edition of the ongoing adoption series is scheduled to be held Feb. 9–15 at participating shelters.

Prospective animal parents will be able to adopt animals of their choice for a maximum $50 fee.

We’re told all animals will be microchipped, spayed/neutered and fully vaccinated.

View this interactive map to find a shelter near you.

"With Michigan shelters facing longer stays for pets due to slowed adoptions and increased owner surrenders, BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on the community to help deserving pets receive second chances," says BISSELL Pet Foundation Cathy Bissell. "The love of a shelter pet will change your life. If you are looking for the perfect Valentine this year, there is one waiting for you at your local shelter."

Nearly 140,000 animals have found their forever homes thanks to “Empty the Shelters” since 2016, according to BISSELL.

