AARP Michigan awards four local organizations nearly $80,000 for community improvements

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — AARP Michigan has awarded four Michigan organizations nearly $80,000 worth of grants as part of their 2021 Community Challenge.

Each awardee was challenged to create a quick-action project that can help make communities more livable for people of all ages.

The Michigan award winners were the City of Hamtramck, Eastern Michigan University for a project in Hamtramck, League of Michigan Bicyclists of Lansing for a statewide project, and the Association of Chinese Americans, Inc. in Metro Detroit.

“We are incredibly proud to collaborate with these organizations as they work to make immediate improvements in their communities, encourage promising ideas and jumpstart long-term change, especially for those age 50 and over,” AARP Michigan State Director Paula D. Cunningham said. “Our goal at AARP Michigan is to support the efforts of our communities to be great places for people of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities.”

The League of Michigan Bicyclists of Lansing was awarded $45,482 for their project which provides communities across the state access to a lending library of separators for protected bike lanes, bike counters, and curb extenders to use as needed to pilot.

City of Hamtramck received a $15,500 grant for its project which involves outreach to multi-lingual communities and an installation of eleven benches throughout the city.

The Association of Chinese Americans, Inc. will receive $10,000 for its project designed to enhance the quality of life of Asian Americans of all ages by providing an accessible outdoor area at the community center with benches, a greenhouse, and gazebo.

And the Eastern Michigan University will receive $7,000 for a project that will temporarily activate two blocks of Hamtramck's downtown alley as a new pedestrian-friendly route and community gathering space.

All projects are expected to be completed by November 10, 2021.