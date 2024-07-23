'A motivating motivator': Best friend remembers life of fallen Melvindale officer

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Melvindale Police Department officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

The fallen officer, Mohamed Said, was fatally shot near a car wash on Clarion Street near Oakwood Boulevard. The man accused of killing him was taken into custody after a manhunt that involved several law enforcement agencies and lasted more than 24 hours.

VIDEO: Family of slain Melvindale police officer speaks out

One of his closest friends, who is also a police officer but in Dearborn, shared how the 26-year-old lived his life and was a beacon of hope for others.

Badr Algamal, 20, is one of the Dearborn Police Department's newest officers. The Yemeni American moved to the U.S. in 2004 with his family. Growing up, Algamal always wanted to be a police officer, but his mom had him pursue engineering.

VIDEO: Extended interview: Algamal shares memories of fallen Melvindale officer

“I went through numerous calculus classes, and it was too difficult for me. So, I was like you know what, let me do what I love to do,” Algamal said.

Before becoming an officer in May, Algamal worked as an intern at the department and then as a dispatcher.

Badr Algamal

“Mohamed was a funny, intellectual, kind, sweet person. He was a go-getter,” Algamal said. “He loved his community. His line was always small city with a big heart."

Algamal and Said were best friends. Although the Yemeni culture brought them together, Algamal says Said's support helped him transition from a dispatcher to an officer.

“He’d go out of his way to make sure that I ate, make sure I’m going to work. He’d text me before work. He’d call me before work,” Algamal said.



Officials talk at a press conference before the suspect's arrest in the video below:

Algamal says that Said's Facebook page documents his love for law enforcement. He also took pride in being an honor student and a great soccer player.

Algamal described Said as a father figure and brother to him.

Badr Algamal

“Mostly he… I like to call it a motivating motivator,” Algamal said. “He always wanted to make sure that whatever someone is doing, they’re motivated to do it.”

Badr Algamal

“I have no tears left to cry. That was my right-hand man. He was there for me when I was going through the toughest time of my life, and I wish I was there for him when he was going through his,” Algamal continued. “I love you, Mohamed. He is the type of person who put people together and make something happen. But I never got to say those three words to him.”

