A farm's final fall; Shawhaven farm in Mason is saying goodbye after the season

For decades, neighbors in Mason have gone to Shawhaven farm for family fun, school tours, and more.

At the end of this year, the owners are planning to auction off the farm.

Video shows the owners of Shawhaven preparing for their final season.



A neighborhood farm's final fall, here at Shawhaven Farm where the owners are preparing for their last season as they get ready to auction the farm.

"Setting up stuff, it's pretty much just us now."

Tami and Douglas Shaw spend their days on their farm.

"Used to be everybody's grandparents had farms, and now they don't anymore."

Soon, the plan is, the Shaws won’t have a farm anymore either.

They're planning to retire and put it up for auction.

"I'm going to be 78 in December, and you decide there's just a point you quit."

An ending for a family business that's welcomed so many in our neighborhoods.

"There have been families that have been coming here as a family tradition."

All year long,

"You have to get the fields ready, prepare the corn."

the Shaws work.

"It took me 7 ½ hours for me to mow everything we mow here."

"There's lots of work with the pumpkins, planting, and taking care of it."

Neighbors can pick pumpkins, grab a donut, head through the corn maze, go through the haunted house, and see the animals.

"Animals are a big draw, so we always have the animals out front."

A simple sound that Tami wakes up to, at least while they still own the farm.

But like so many goodbyes, Tami says their goodbye to this land is bittersweet.

"We're hoping someone's going to come along and keep it going."

Shaw says the online auction will start October 30th, and more information will be coming mid-September.