8 West Michigan beaches among 28 statewide closed this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — Eight West Michigan beaches are among the 28 shut down this weekend around the state of Michigan.

The following eight beaches are on the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's listing of 28 beaches statewide closed this weekend:

* Charlton Park beach on Thornapple Lake in Barry County

* Dumont Lake County Park beach on Dumont Lake in Allegan County

* Tyden Park beach on the Thornapple River in Barry County

* Five beaches on Lake Michigan in Berrien County — the Jean Klock Park beach, the Rocky Gap beach, the Union Pier beach on Townline Road, the Warren Dunes beach and the Weko Beach

The Dumont Lake beach, Tyden Park beach, Union Pier beach, Warren Dunes beach and Weko Beach are closed for contamination. Reasons weren't listed for the others.

An up-to-date listing of EGLE's statewide closures may be found here:

https://www.egle.state.mi.us/beach/

