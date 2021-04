LITTLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a fatal crash involving one vehicle on M-68 in Littlefield Township yesterday.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says a 78-year-old man drove west on M-68 in a 2018 Kia when he drove off the road and struck a utility pole.

We’re told the man, identified as Bruce Ramsey of Alanson, was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube