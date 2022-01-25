50 grams of meth and more found after search warrant in Berrien Township

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A search warrant executed by local authorities in Berrien Township lead to the discovery of crystal methamphetamine and scales indicating meth trafficking.

The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), Michigan State Police (MSP) Niles Post Troopers, and members of the Berrien County Tactical Response Unit (TRU) arrested a 34-year-old man after executing a search warrant of his home.

Authorities report the man is currently on probation and was found with 50 grams of meth, scales, and other evidence of meth trafficking.

After his arrest the 34-year-old was lodged in Berrien County Jail for a probation violation, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second offense, and maintaining a drug house

