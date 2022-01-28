5,000+ Oakland University students mistakenly receive scholarship notifications

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — About 5,500 future students of Oakland University mistakenly received the school’s Platinum Presidential Scholar Award due to an error earlier this month, the university confirmed with FOX 17 on Friday.

This comes after reports of Central Michigan University sending out full-ride scholarship notifications by mistake.

We’re told OU's scholarship awards students $12,000 a year over the span of four years.

Oakland University tells us the students were updated in less than two hours after the error was made and that the school is in the process of making telephone calls to explain what happened.

Representatives of the university add scholarship notifications are usually sent to students through the mail.

