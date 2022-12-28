46-year-old woman injured in two-vehicle crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 46-year-old woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Silver Creek Township on Tuesday. The crash occurred at about 6:07 p.m. on M-51 near Elm Street.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the 46-year-old woman was stopped in the roadway, with her turn signal on, attempting to turn into a driveway. A 62-year-old male driver was heading southbound and crashed into the back of the woman’s vehicle.

The 46-year-old woman was taken to Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Seat belts were worn at the time of the crash. Alcohol/drugs are not considered to be a factor.

