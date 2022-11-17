4 indicted by grand jury, accused of stealing $1M in COVID-19 insurance fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people, including a former state employee, were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $1 million in a COVID-19 fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan claims the following defendants conspired to obtain insurance payments by filing false unemployment claims:

55-year-old Adelita Castillo Juarez from Kent City

35-year-old Francisca Adelita Juarez from Kent City

32-year-old Evelyn De-Maya Vanderbilt from Grand Rapids/Inkster

42-year-old Mya Michelle Giordano from Norfolk, VA

We’re told Adelita worked as an unemployment insurance examiner and used her position to make sure false claims would result in payments.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says the alleged fraudulent activity took place between May 2020 and January 2022.

“Corruption is a rot we must eliminate,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “One of my highest priorities is the investigation and prosecution of criminal conduct by public officials. We will identify and prosecute government employees that steal taxpayer dollars.”

The four defendants face 33 counts in total, including wire fraud, conspiracy, and theft of public money, according to the DOJ.

Federal attorneys say the wire fraud charges, in a situation allegedly involving disaster relief, carry a maximum prison sentence of 30 years and up to $1 million in fines.

