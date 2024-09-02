30K participate in 2024 Mackinac Bridge Walk

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Around 30,000 people attended the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk Monday morning.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) says beautiful weather contributed to this year’s strong attendance numbers.

“While not the largest crowd we’ve seen, 30,000 is on the upper end of the range of 21,000-35,000 participants we’ve had in recent years,” says MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “It was an absolutely beautiful day, with cloudless skies giving unobstructed views of the Straits of Mackinac.”

The walk began in St. Ignace, ending in Mackinaw City.

The MBA says the bridge walk has been held every year since 1958, except in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re told roughly 35,000 people took part in the event last year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube