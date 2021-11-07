Watch
3 West Michigan marching bands win state championships

Courtesy Photo
The Jenison High School marching band proudly shows off Saturday's state championship in Detroit.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 10:54:17-05

DETROIT, Mich. — A trio of high -school bands from West Michigan captured state titles at Saturday's Michigan Competing Band Association state finals at Ford Field.

Rockford won the state championship in Flight 1, Jenison in Flight 2 and Kent City in Flight 5.

The MCBA features competition among schools from around the state in five classes based on school size.

Jenison's band was welcomed home with a police and fire escort while community members lined the streets Saturday night.

A total of 53 schools from all around Michigan competed during the day.

Rockford defeated nine other schools statewide in Flight 1, Jenison beat out nine other schools in Flight 2 and Kent City prevailed over 10 other schools in Flight 5.

