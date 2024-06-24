3,500+ bags of dog treats recalled, may contain metal

TDBBS, LLC is pulling 3,551 packages of Barkworthies Brand and Sticks Brand Green Tripe dog treats, warning there may be metal objects in the treat.

Here are the impacted packages:



Product UPC Item # Lot Code Best-By

Date Green Tripe,

Barkworthies Brand 7oz

Bag 816807015686 2015686 WO151768

WO152373 Feb–Mar

2026 Green Tripe, Best Bully

Sticks Brand 2 lb Bag 816807016027 1016027 WO152669

WO153321

WO152107 Mar–Aug

2026 Green Tripe, Best Bully

Sticks Brand 5 lb Bag 816807016010 1016010 WO151401

WO152319

WO153179 Jan–Apr

2026

TDBBS, LLC is based in Virginia and distributes dog treats throughout the US and abroad, according to their website.

Anyone who bought this product should stop giving it to your pet(s) and throw it away.

If you believe your dog has consumed the affected product, you should monitor for any signs of illness unusual behavior and contact a veterinarian in the event of any concerns.

—FDA Recalls: TDBBS LLC Green Tripe Dog Treats

You can contact TDBBS LLC with any questions or to make a return at Support@BestBullySticks.com. Their phone lines are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., EST, Monday - Friday. Call 877-483-5853 for more info.