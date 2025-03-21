2nd Ingham County flock tests positive for bird flu

LANSING, Mich. — An Ingham County flock has tested positive for bird flu.

It’s the second time highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in the county since the outbreak began in 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD).

We’re told public health risk is low and no HPAI-infected birds or products will be made commercially available.

The public is urged to take the following precautions to limit exposure risk:



Shutter all domestic birds indoors or in a fully enclosed space.

Wash your hands before and after handling poultry and when you move into another coop.

Cleanse boots and equipment before entering another coop.

Don’t lend equipment to other farms or use the same equipment between different coops.

Throw away equipment that cannot be disinfected.

Have birds drink from well or city water.

Keep bird feed secure and ensure no rodents or wild birds can reach them.

Cook and handle bird products properly.

