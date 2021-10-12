28 Michigan communities receive $14M in grants for clean tap water

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded more than $14 in grants through the MI Clean Water plan to help 28 Michigan cities, villages and townships better ensure safe, clean tap water for residents.
Several West Michigan communities were included among the recipients, according to a news release Tuesday.
“By making critical investments in our water infrastructure, we can create thousands of good-paying jobs and protect access to safe drinking water and drive down costs for families and communities,” Whitmer said. “The MI Clean Water plan is a game-changer for Michigan and we should continue building on it to replace all lead service lines statewide, tackle toxic contaminants and lower utility bills for families.”
The grants – issued through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) - support working including replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.
“The old saying ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’ is no more evident than in the aging water systems in communities across Michigan,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “Today’s investment will help ensure that these towns and cities maintain safe, reliable water for Michigan residents into the future.”
Drinking Water Asset Management grants are available to help water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, as well as distribution system materials inventory.
Affordability and Planning grants are available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages and others to assist in planning and rate studies.
Finally, Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction grants fund projects that remove or reduce PFAS or other contaminants, or efforts to consolidate systems or connect private residential wells to a local municipal system.
AP Grants
Grosse Pointe Woods - $15,800
C2R2 Grants
City of Rockford — $4,493,820
Hamburg Hills-Coventry Woods LLC— $779,175
DWAM Grants
Beecher Metropolitan District— $409,372
Carrollton Township — $611,398
City of Bessemer - $458,994
City of Croswell — $323,756
City of Harper Woods — $322,970
City of Hart — $406,950
City of Hazel Park— $299,292
City of Highland Park — $459,040
City of Hudsonville — $349,500
City of Muskegon — $898,840
City of Negaunee — $466,171
City of Newaygo — $86,423
City of Ovid — $240,339
City of Plymouth — $347,115
City of Roseville — $569,543
City of Sandusky - $414,213
City of St. Louis — $374,722
City of Watervliet — $113,540
Detroit Water and Sewerage— $154,000
Marquette County (KI Sawyer)— $369,800
St. Clair River Water Authority— $372,555
Village of Cass City — $146,712
Village of Chesaning — $225,600
Village of Quincy — $240,100
Village of Saranac — $158,240