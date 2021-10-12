28 Michigan communities receive $14M in grants for clean tap water

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded more than $14 in grants through the MI Clean Water plan to help 28 Michigan cities, villages and townships better ensure safe, clean tap water for residents.

Several West Michigan communities were included among the recipients, according to a news release Tuesday.

“By making critical investments in our water infrastructure, we can create thousands of good-paying jobs and protect access to safe drinking water and drive down costs for families and communities,” Whitmer said. “The MI Clean Water plan is a game-changer for Michigan and we should continue building on it to replace all lead service lines statewide, tackle toxic contaminants and lower utility bills for families.”

The grants – issued through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) - support working including replacing lead service lines, enhancing water affordability plans and connecting homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water supplies.

“The old saying ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’ is no more evident than in the aging water systems in communities across Michigan,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “Today’s investment will help ensure that these towns and cities maintain safe, reliable water for Michigan residents into the future.”

Drinking Water Asset Management grants are available to help water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, as well as distribution system materials inventory.

Affordability and Planning grants are available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages and others to assist in planning and rate studies.

Finally, Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction grants fund projects that remove or reduce PFAS or other contaminants, or efforts to consolidate systems or connect private residential wells to a local municipal system.

AP Grants

Grosse Pointe Woods - $15,800

C2R2 Grants

City of Rockford — $4,493,820

Hamburg Hills-Coventry Woods LLC— $779,175

DWAM Grants

Beecher Metropolitan District— $409,372

Carrollton Township — $611,398

City of Bessemer - $458,994

City of Croswell — $323,756

City of Harper Woods — $322,970

City of Hart — $406,950

City of Hazel Park— $299,292

City of Highland Park — $459,040

City of Hudsonville — $349,500

City of Muskegon — $898,840

City of Negaunee — $466,171

City of Newaygo — $86,423

City of Ovid — $240,339

City of Plymouth — $347,115

City of Roseville — $569,543

City of Sandusky - $414,213

City of St. Louis — $374,722

City of Watervliet — $113,540

Detroit Water and Sewerage— $154,000

Marquette County (KI Sawyer)— $369,800

St. Clair River Water Authority— $372,555

Village of Cass City — $146,712

Village of Chesaning — $225,600

Village of Quincy — $240,100

Village of Saranac — $158,240