22-year-old man dead after shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Columbus on Sunday.

According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the scene at around 2:53 a.m. A wounded 22-year-old man from Benton Harbor was found in a backyard of 1000 Block of Columbus.

The man as taken to Spectrum Health, Lakeland, where he later died from his injuries.

At this time, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety does not have any suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867). Tips can also be sent anonymously through the TIP411 app.

