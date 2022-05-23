2022 Mackinac Island Lilac Festival will be held June 3-12

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — The Mackinac Island Lilac Festival will be returning for Summer 2022. The event will be held from June 3-12.

This will the 74th year of the festival. 2022’s theme will be Flower Power: Peace, Love, Lilacs. It will feature the return of the Grand Parade and dance performances from the West Michigan Bootscooters. There will also be almost-daily Sip N’ Sail Cruises, special walking tours with lilac expert Jeff Young, free admission to the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum and the British Landing Nature Center, and more. A list of the festival’s signature and traditional events that will be held can be found below:



Friday, June 3: Coronation of the Lilac Festival Queen

Friday, June 3: Unveiling of the Lilac Festival Poster

Saturday, June 4: Lilac Festival 10K Run & Walk

Saturday, June 4: Dancing on Market Street with West Michigan Bootscooters

Saturday, June 11: Michigan Cornhole Tournament

Sunday, June 12: Mackinac Island Lilac Festival Parade

“The blooming of the lilac has been a signal that the summer season has officially begun on Mackinac Island for more than 150 years and the Lilac Festival is a celebration we always look forward to hosting,” said Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau Executive Director Tim Hygh. “After a few years of modified festivals, we’re truly elated to bring the 74th Lilac Festival back in a big way with the return of the Grande Parade and other interactive activities. From Jeff Young’s historic walking tours to lilac painting and planting sessions, the Lilac Festival has combined lush aromatic scenery with fun for all ages for the past 74 years, drawing in loves of nature, art, and music alike.”

The Mackinac Island Lilac Festival will run from June 3-12. More information on the festival can be found on Mackinac Island’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube