$2.2B in auto insurance refunds issued so far

LANSING, Mich. — More than $2 billion in auto insurance refunds have been allocated to Michigan drivers so far.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office says roughly three quarters of eligible residents have received their $400 refund checks with a week remaining until the deadline, amounting to a total of $2.2 billion distributed to date.

Auto insurance companies must send the rest of the checks and deposits to eligible drivers by Monday, May 9, according to the governor’s office.

"Thanks to the bipartisan auto insurance reform I signed, nearly $2.2 billion has been put back in people’s pockets and another $800 million is yet to come,” says Governor Whitmer. “These refunds will help families pay the bills and put food on the table as we keep growing our economy, creating more good-paying jobs, and lowering costs.”

We’re told $1.2 billion have been sent out in the last two weeks.

Eligible drivers who do not see their refund by Monday are advised to reach out to their insurance companies. If a solution is not reached, call the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) at 833-275-3437 or email autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube