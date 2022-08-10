1st likely case of monkeypox detected in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County’s first likely case of monkeypox (MPV) has been detected.

Public Health Muskegon County says the state health department informed them that MPV was detected in a county resident.

Health officials tell us they are reaching out to that resident’s close contacts.

“The risk to the general public is low,” says Health Officer Kathy Moore. “However, residents concerned about monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider to be evaluated for testing.”

We’re told more than 70 cases of MPV have been detected in the state of Michigan so far.

Visit the state’s website for more information on MPV symptoms and treatment options.

