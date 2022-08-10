Watch Now
1st likely case of monkeypox detected in Muskegon County

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Aug 10, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County’s first likely case of monkeypox (MPV) has been detected.

Public Health Muskegon County says the state health department informed them that MPV was detected in a county resident.

Health officials tell us they are reaching out to that resident’s close contacts.

“The risk to the general public is low,” says Health Officer Kathy Moore. “However, residents concerned about monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider to be evaluated for testing.”

We’re told more than 70 cases of MPV have been detected in the state of Michigan so far.

Visit the state’s website for more information on MPV symptoms and treatment options.

