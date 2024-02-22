$125M earmarked for projects attracting federal infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. — With $125M in matching grant dollars on the table, the Battery and Advanced Manufacturing Challenge looks to attract federal infrastructure to Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the economic proposal competition Thursday. It’s designed to invest in clean energy projects, improvements to the supply chain, and job opportunities here in Michigan.

FOX 17

Federal opportunities supported through this challenge:

• Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing Grants, DE-FOA-0003099 (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law)

• Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grants, DE-FOA-0003106 (Inflation Reduction Act)

• Heat Pump Domestic Production Act Program, DE-FOA-0002987 (Inflation Reduction Act)

• Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, Section 45X (Inflation Reduction Act)

• Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit, Section 48D (CHIPS Act)

David Goldman/AP FILE Guests tour one of the turbines of America's first offshore wind farm, owned by the Danish company, Orsted, off the coast of Block Island, R.I., as part of a wind power conference, Oct. 17, 2022. A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, even as they have limited awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

The program is looking for companies with projects that will increase jobs that fall in line with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Good Jobs Initiative and impact our economic competitiveness in key sectors, as well as the benefit to the employees.

“Applications will be evaluated on a number of factors including whether they advance the goal of locating at least 40% of the benefits of climate-related projects in disadvantaged communities, fair wages and benefits for workers, skill development and protection of worker rights.”

Scripps News

Applications are open now. Phase 1 of the Challenge closes March 14.