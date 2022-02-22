1099-G tax statements now viewable for Michiganders

MICHIGAN — Claimants are now able to view or download 1099-G tax statements through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM).

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) made an announcement regarding the 1099-G tax forms on Feb. 22, 2022. 1099-G tax forms have been posted to all claimant accounts, even those who did not elect to receive them electronically.

The UIA began mailing paper copies of the 1099-G tax form this week for those who elected to have a paper copy.

Those who received unemployment in 2021 must have the 1099-G form to complete federal and state tax returns.