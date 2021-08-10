Michigan to kick off Roman Main Event against UNLV

LAS VEGAS — Organizers of the Roman Main Event, a 4-team NCAA men's basketball tournament that takes place in mid-November, announced today that Michigan will kick off the event against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The tournament, sponsored by bdg Sports, will be broadcast across multiple ESPN platforms.

The semifinal between the Wolverines and Running Rebels, which will be broadcast at ESPNU, is set on Friday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

The winner of that matchup will face the winner of Arizona and Wichita State in the championship game, which will be broadcast on ESPN and is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

A consolation game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and take place immediately following the championship game.

“Without question, this field is one of the best in-season tournaments in college basketball next season,” said CEO and bdg Sports founder Brooks Downing, “We have four great basketball brands, and while Michigan may be at the top of the rankings during the preseason, the other three teams bring in top young coaches and superb talent, and as we all know, when they meet at a world-class neutral site, any one of the four could be crowned champion on Sunday.”

Tickets for the tournament can be purchased here or here. Tickets will allow access to both games on the given day.

More information about the tournament can be found here.

