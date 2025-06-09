Michigan State Police troopers vote 'no confidence' in leadership

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers overwhelmingly voted no confidence in its current leadership, according to its union.

On Saturday, State Representative Mike Mueller posted on his social media pages that 98 percent voted no confidence in Colonel James Grady and Lt. Colonel Aimee Brimacombie's leadership.

In the memorandum dated June 7, 2025, the Michigan State Police Troopers Association shared that they sent out 1,544 ballots to the MSP troopers, of which 1,185 were returned.

YES - 18

NO - 1167

Around 1,150 troopers are working across the state, and 1,860 enlisted members in the MSP, according to the state agency.

Rep. Mueller shared that Governor Gretchen Whitmer should replace these two and that the men and women of MSP have spoken.

“The MSP ship is sinking, proving everything I laid out in the House oversight committee to be true,” Mueller wrote.

MSP did share their support for Col. Grady’s leadership.

Michigan State Police (MSP) Director Col. James F. Grady II and his leadership team provide unwavering support to department members and are proud of the public safety services delivered every day to the public and our law enforcement partners across the state.





It has been a priority for Colonel Grady to conduct in-person visits to MSP worksites to listen to member feedback. During these visits, he’s engaged in meaningful conversations, including seeking input from the membership about morale and opportunities for areas of improvement. Under Colonel Grady’s leadership, the department has continued to invest in better training and professional development opportunities, updated equipment and improved technology. Further, dozens of new troopers joined the ranks last month and this year’s proposed budget includes pay raises for troopers and sergeants.







Colonel Grady remains committed to supporting the dedicated, hardworking men and women of the MSP and is focused on moving the department forward while maintaining the department’s proud tradition of service through excellence, integrity and courtesy. Michigan State Police Communications & Outreach Division Director Shanon Banner

The governor’s office shares the same sentiment about MSP leadership.

“Colonel Grady has demonstrated strong and steady leadership at the helm of the Michigan State Police. He has worked his way up through the ranks over 25 years, putting public safety first and keeping our communities safe. Thanks to the work of Colonel Grady and troopers across the state, in partnership with local law enforcement, Michigan has seen major drops in violent crime recently. He’s also had troopers’ backs by fighting for pay raises for the men and women who risk their life every day to keep our state safe. We have full confidence in Colonel Grady to continue getting the job done.”



Press Secretary for Governor Whitmer

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube