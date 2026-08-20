BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Police spent Wednesday in Big Rapids offering active shooter training to worshippers at Trinity Fellowship.

State police are offering the training to religious institutions across the state following attacks on three separate places of worship in the past year.

WATCH: Michigan State Police training places of worship to prepare for active shooter threats

Michigan State Police training places of worship to prepare for active shooter threats

In June 2025, an armed man wearing military gear was killed after trying to enter the Crosspointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan. Months later, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc was attacked, leaving four people dead. The most recent attack came in March at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

In response, state police are now working directly with churches and other religious institutions to help them prepare for potential threats.

During the training, worshippers and security teams are shown safety measures and work to create a plan for an active situation.

Matt Nobliski, a Trinity Fellowship member in Big Rapids who has attended the church for over 20 years, said the recent violence made the need for preparation feel personal.

"You hear stuff happening throughout the United States or even around the world, but when it's in your own state, it really hits home," Nobliski said.

Nobliski said the training struck the right balance between readiness and reassurance.

"They explain that well to just make you prepared, not to be in fear or continually pondering about this, but have a team, have a plan, and I think that's crucial," Nobliski said.

Michigan State Police Director Col. James Grady II called the training critical and said demand from institutions seeking help has grown significantly.

"The requests are heavy. We've received quite a bit of them because of the different incidents that have taken place," Grady said. "What we want to try to do is work with our security of places of worship with our clergy leaders across this state…no matter the size of your place of worship, we want to make sure that you're prepared."

The goal, according to Grady, is to give congregations the confidence that they can worship safely.

"Any faith-based group, it's a valuable, invaluable service to have the state police come and just help better equip you and prepare your congregation for what might not happen, but what might happen," Nobliski said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube