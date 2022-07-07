NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on the 19th anniversary of his death.

According to the Michigan State Police Facebook page, Trooper Marshall was a native of Sterling Heights. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University. Marshall enlisted with the Michigan State Police on January 15, 1995, and was a member of the 111th Michigan State Police Recruit School. After he completed his training, Marshall was assigned to the Newaygo Post. In 2002, he joined the department’s Emergency Support Team. In May 2003, he was presented with the Michigan State Police Bravery Award for his actions in subduing a suicidal woman who was attempting to stab herself and her boyfriend.

On July 6, 2003, officers from the Hesperia Police Department and the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve a felony warrant to 40-year-old Scott Allen Woodring of Fremont. The warrant was for accosting children for immoral purposes. After Woodring barricaded himself in his home, the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team was requested and responded to the scene.

While Emergency Support team members attempted to provide communication equipment, Woodring fired two shots at the officers. Officers tried to negotiate with him for 14 hours. After the negotiations failed, a State Police Emergency Support entry team led by Trooper Marshall made a tactical entry into the home. As entry was made, Marshall was struck with four rounds. Two other members of the team were also struck. Marshall was taken to Gerber Hospital in Fremont and later airlifted to Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. He died during surgery on July 7, 2003, at approximately 4 p.m.

After the shooting, Woodring was able to escape undetected from the home. A first-degree warrant for murder was issued for Woodring and a massive manhunt ensued. On July 13, 2003, the Michigan State Police received a tip that he was in the area of Maple Island and 64th Street in Newaygo County. Police located Woodring in a vehicle behind the house. Although the Emergency Support Team ordered him to stay in the vehicle, he exited with an assault rifle turned toward the officers. He was then shot by Emergency Support Team members and pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Marshall left behind a wife and two children. He was the 49th Michigan State Police officer to die in the line of duty. Marshall was posthumously awarded the Michigan State Police Medal of Valor for his actions in the incident.

