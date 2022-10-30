Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash on East Beltline Avenue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Deputies from the Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left a 28-year-old woman dead and two others injured.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard just after 3:00 Sunday morning.

Deputies say the woman was driving her Ford Focus north in the southbound lane of the road when she crashed head on into a pickup truck heading south.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to deputies.

The truck driver, a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man in the passenger seat were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.