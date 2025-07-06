Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Michigan State Police investigate death of 16-year-old found on I-196

Michigan State Police
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post is looking for witnesses for the investigation into the death of a 16-year-old boy from Grandville. Authorities found the Teenager on eastbound I-196 near the 44th Street overpass around 11:50 PM on Saturday, July 5. By the time first responders arrived on the scene, the teen had already passed away.

Authorities have not released the name of the teenager at this time. They say he was white, had brown hair, a white t-shirt, gray basketball shorts, and white Nike shoes. Anyone with information about the teenager or any involved parties is asked to call the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at (616) 866-4411.

