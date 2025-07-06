Michigan State Police investigate death of 16-year-old found on I-196

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post is looking for witnesses for the investigation into the death of a 16-year-old boy from Grandville. Authorities found the Teenager on eastbound I-196 near the 44th Street overpass around 11:50 PM on Saturday, July 5. By the time first responders arrived on the scene, the teen had already passed away.

Authorities have not released the name of the teenager at this time. They say he was white, had brown hair, a white t-shirt, gray basketball shorts, and white Nike shoes. Anyone with information about the teenager or any involved parties is asked to call the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at (616) 866-4411.

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE NEEDED:

The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post is seeking assistance from the public with an investigation into a fatality that occurred around 11:50pm on July 5, 2025.



A Grandville-area 16-year-old white male with brown hair, wearing a white t-shirt, gray… pic.twitter.com/ZLgOgCwsvw — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) July 6, 2025

