Michigan State Police increase patrols with millions of drivers expected this July 4th holiday

FOX17 — About 2.4 million people are expected on Michigan roadways during the holiday week, creating congestion and potentially dangerous driving conditions.

Michigan State Police is stepping up patrols this Fourth of July weekend to ensure safety as millions hit the roads for holiday celebrations.

"The patrols are out there not to ruin your Fourth of July holiday, but to keep everyone on the roadway safe," explained Lt. Michelle Robinson, Michigan State Police.

With increased traffic volume expected, officials are urging drivers to remain calm and avoid confrontations with aggressive drivers.

"We're asking motorists to be patient. Avoid those individuals that want to express aggressive driving habits just let them go about their way do not engage in them," Robinson said.

Last year's holiday season saw AAA Michigan rescue approximately 700,000 stranded motorists across the country. AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland recommends preventative vehicle maintenance before traveling.

"You'll want to take a look at things like your tires, your battery, engine oil and other fluids. Doing that before hitting the road can prevent any type of breakdowns on the roadways," Woodland stated.

State police emphasize the importance of safe driving both to and from holiday destinations.

"We have a little less patience when we're driving back home from our holiday travel and so that's where we really try to encourage individuals to practice being overly patient with one another, be kind to one another on the roadways," Lt. Robinson said.

According to Michigan State Police, there has been a 32% decrease in speed-involved crashes between 2019 and 2023, partly attributed to increased patrol efforts.

"These officers are looking for those individuals that are traveling at high rates of speed, driving aggressively," Lt. Robinson said.

The ultimate goal is ensuring everyone can celebrate safely this holiday weekend.

"We want you to have fun at whatever destination whether you're hanging out with friends or family, but you have to keep safety in mind," Lt. Robinson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

