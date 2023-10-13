Michigan state lawmakers weigh how to formally address war in Israel

LANSING, Mich. — As violence continues in Israel, there’s debate in the Michigan State Legislature over how to formally address the war.

In the days since Hamas first launched a surprise attack on Israel, some Michigan lawmakers have introduced bipartisan resolutions in the House and Senate, condemning the terrorist actions of Hamas.

However, neither chamber has taken up the resolutions for a full vote.

In the House, HR 146 was introduced on Wednesday, October 11th with 53 legislators signing their names onto the resolution. Sponsored by Rep. Bill Schuette (R-Midland), the bipartisan resolution also has the support of six Democrats – including Rep. Samantha Steckloff (D-Farmington Hills) and Rep. Noah Arbit (D-West Bloomfield), who are both Jewish.

It reads “a resolution to condemn the abhorrent violence perpetrated by Hamas in October 2023, call for the release of all hostages held by Hamas, and support Israel’s right to self-defense.”

The resolution was not immediately taken up for a full House vote. Instead, it was referred to the Committee on Government Operations.

During Thursday’s House session, Rep. Schuette brought forth a motion to discharge HR 146 out of committee and to the House floor for a full roll call vote.

Both of those requests were denied. Then, the House immediately adjourned, with several lawmakers shouting in objection in the background.

We reached out for a statement from House Majority Floor Leader Abraham Aiyash (D-Hamtramck) to find out why the resolution was not discharged from committee. We were told they were unable to provide a statement.

But, MLive reports that Leader Aiyash, who is Muslim, previously said that any conversation that doesn’t acknowledge the 70-plus-year occupation between Israel and Palestine and the mistreatment of the Palestinians is disrespectful.

Rep. Bryan Posthumus (R-Kent County) is the Minority Vice Chair of the Government Operations Committee. He says while he doesn’t think this resolution will be put on the committee’s agenda, he and Rep. Schuette plan to send an open letter to Committee Chair Rep. Tullio Liberati (D-Allen Park) requesting that the resolution receives a hearing and is voted out of committee.

But, he wasn't optimistic.

“So, Government operations there's two purposes - well, three purposes,” says Rep. Posthumus.

“Purpose number one is for functions of the government. Function number two is to fast-track legislation, and purpose number three is to kill legislation. So, my assumption is that number one, this is not a government operation so to speak piece of legislation, and it's not going to be fast tracked. So, my assumption is the intention of Democrat leadership was to send it there to die.”

If approved, the resolution would be sent to the members of the Michigan congressional delegation, the Israeli Ambassador to the United States, and the United States chargé d’affaires for Israel.

Meanwhile in the Senate, Sen. Mark. Huizenga (R-Walker) introduced SR 76 that reads in part, “a resolution to support Israel, the long-standing partner of the United States of America, and to clearly condemn the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against the Israeli people.”

In a statement Thursday, Huizenga writes, “As duly elected representatives of the people of this state, we must, at all turns and opportunities, condemn and reject terrorism and its evil, rotten core.”

SR 76 was introduced with 16 total names, 15 Republicans and one Democrat.

FOX 17 reached out to Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) to see what the Senate intends to do with SR 76.

Her office tells us the resolution will be referred to the Senate Committee on Government Operations.

Leader Brinks also provided FOX 17 with this statement:

“I am horrified by the images and stories we are seeing from Israel. As a human and as a mom, I am sickened and heartbroken. There is no justification for the terrorist acts committed by Hamas, including the murder, torture, and capture of innocent people.

In this time of crisis, my influence as a leader in the State Legislature is focused on Michiganders who have Israeli and Palestinian cultural, religious, and familial roots.

It is my hope that in this painful time, Michiganders to do what we do best – be kind to our neighbors and aware of the trauma that they may be experiencing due these horrible events."

If adopted by the Senate, copies of SR 76 would be sent to the U.S. chargé d’affaires for Israel, President Joe Biden, the president of the U.S. Senate, speaker pro tempore of the U.S. House of Representatives and the members of the Michigan congressional delegation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube