Michigan SOS: Return absentee ballots for August election in person or via drop boxes

LANSING, Mich. — The August primary election is taking place in just a few weeks.

For the most part, it's city and township proposals along with school millage proposals and bonds up for consideration.

Not every West Michigan community has an August primary election.

Check with your local clerk to find out or look up your ballot on the Secretary of State’s website.

If you've requested an absentee ballot, Michigan's Secretary of State says the best way to return it now is in-person or via drop box.

Your ballot might not make it in time if you put it in the mail.

You can also walk into your clerk's office and request an absentee ballot.

You can vote in person on Tuesday, August 3.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

