Michigan Senate OKs accounts for private school tuition

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Low- and moderate-income children could qualify for scholarships to attend private schools and to cover educational expenses such as tutoring under bills approved on party-line votes in the Republican-led Michigan Senate.

The legislation would let individual and corporate taxpayers claim a credit against their income taxes for donations to nonprofit organizations, which would send money to eligible students’ accounts.

It is likely to be vetoed if it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Democrats likened the bills to “voucher schemes.”

Republicans said the bills would boost educational opportunities for disadvantaged kids and give parents additional choices.