Michigan Republicans pass bills to add voter ID requirements

Seth VanAst
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jun 16, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate have passed legislation to mandate a photo ID to vote in person and add identity requirements for people who want to vote by mail.

The bills are among Republican-sponsored measures to tighten voting rules in states.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would veto the bills if they reach her desk, but the GOP could sidestep her with a maneuver letting the Legislature enact ballot proposals.

Michigan voters without a photo ID can sign an affidavit to vote.

Under the legislation, they'd vote a provisional ballot and have to later verify their identity for it to count.

