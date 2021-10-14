Watch
Michigan Republicans OK tougher voting rules; gov to veto

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has approved tougher voter ID requirements and a ban against mass mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will veto them.

Thursday's party-line votes in the House came shortly after several people in the gallery were escorted out for yelling in protest against the action.

The legislation would require voters who request an absentee ballot to write their driver’s license number, state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

They currently sign the document, and the signature is checked against what is on file.

