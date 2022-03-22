Michigan Republicans delay absentee ballot signature rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have delayed until after the November election rules that will tell Michigan election clerks how to match the signatures of people applying for and submitting absentee ballots.

The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules’ maneuver to propose bills keeps the regulations from taking effect for nine months.

The rules drafted by the state elections bureau eventually will go into effect because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would likely veto Republicans’ alternative legislation.

Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had previously denied most revisions recommended by the panel.

She said the regulations will codify practices already in place — which Republicans dispute.

