Michigan redistricting panel: 'Show up, speak up' on maps

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Members of Michigan’s redistricting commission are urging residents to speak up about draft congressional and legislative maps.

The first of five public hearings will be held Wednesday in Detroit.

The panel wants feedback on maps it drew collaboratively along with several more proposed by individual commissioners.

The voter-created panel is responsible for the once-a-decade redistricting instead of the Legislature, which controlled the process the last two decades.

Public meetings also are scheduled for Thursday in Lansing, Friday in Grand Rapids, Monday in Gaylord and Oct. 26 in Flint.

People will have 90 seconds to speak, in person or virtually.