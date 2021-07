The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians and Michigan Elementary & Middle School Principals Association will host a media roundtable to encourage parents to get their children and teens up to date on childhood vaccines before in-person learning resumes for the 2021-2022 school year.

The roundtable is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

According to MAFP and MEMSPA, less than 70% of Michigan children are up to date on childhood immunizations.