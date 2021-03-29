Michigan organization issues call to action for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — According to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan (CAC) April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month. The organization is asking people to show their support for abused children in a few ways.

One in ten children experience sexual abuse before they turn 18 and 60% of child sexual abuse never tell anyone reports the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan.

Those interested in showing their support can wear blue on April 1st, register for the “Hike-4-Healing” fundraiser or register for a Virtual CAC Tour.

More information on the organizations upcoming events and efforts during Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month can be found on their website.