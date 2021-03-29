Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Michigan organization issues call to action for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month

items.[0].image.alt
Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan
Pawnee with Pinwheels.jpg
All staff CAP month.jpg
hike-4-healing.jpg
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 17:14:01-04

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — According to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan (CAC) April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month. The organization is asking people to show their support for abused children in a few ways.

One in ten children experience sexual abuse before they turn 18 and 60% of child sexual abuse never tell anyone reports the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan.

Those interested in showing their support can wear blue on April 1st, register for the “Hike-4-Healing” fundraiser or register for a Virtual CAC Tour.

More information on the organizations upcoming events and efforts during Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time