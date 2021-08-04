Michigan man takes plea deal in Capitol riot, released

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Karl Dresch of Calumet in the Upper Peninsula was released Wednesday after more than six months in custody.

Prosecutors in Washington dropped other charges in exchange for Dresch's guilty plea to willfully demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Dresch’s social media activity on Jan. 6, especially photos, led investigators to him.

The Donald Trump supporter posted several messages and joked about the use of tear gas by police at the Capitol.

A judge says Dresch was an "enthusiastic participant" in efforts to thwart the electoral process.