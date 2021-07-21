Watch
Michigan Legislature kills law Whitmer used for virus rules

Seth VanAst
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jul 21, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have killed a law that underpinned coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 after Michigan’s Supreme Court declared the measure unconstitutional.

The Democratic governor is powerless to veto the citizen-initiated bill.

A group that organized the ballot drive now is targeting a different law that enabled her administration to keep restrictions intact.

The Republican-led House voted 60-48 on Wednesday to repeal the law that gave governors broad emergency powers.

A separate law remains in place. It lets a governor declare an emergency, but it cannot last for longer than 28 days without legislative approval.

