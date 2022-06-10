Michigan Irish Music Festival to be held September 15-18

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Irish Music Festival has announced that it will be returning to downtown Muskegon this year. The festival will be held between September 15-18.
This will be the first time that the festival has returned since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will include more than 20 musical acts on six covered stages. The festival will begin with the Pub Preview Party on Thursday, September 15. It will include food, beverages, and music.
Guests will also be able to shop at the Irish Store and Marketplace. For the first time in the festival’s history, whiskey service will be available at the festival’s three main bars and at an expanded craft beer area.
On Sunday, a Catholic mass will be held at 11 a.m. It will be followed by a traditional Irish breakfast.
This year’s entertainment lineup can be read below:
- Scythian
- Old Blind Dogs
- The Elders
- Aofie Scott
- Shane Hennessy
- The Alt
- Kittel and Co.
- Rory Makem
- The Drowsy Lads
- The Tossers
- The Friel Sisters
- Runa
- Connla
- One for the Foxes
- Irish Music All Stars
- Blackthorn
- The Moxie Strings
- Kennedy’s Kitchen
- Enda Reilly Music
- Ian Gould
- CrossBow
- Conklin Ceili Band
- The Barley Saints
- Black Murray
- Toby Bresnahan Music
- Uneven Ground Traditional Beard
The Michigan Irish Music Festival will be held from September 15-18. More information about the festival can be found on the event’s website.