Michigan Irish Music Festival to be held September 15-18

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Irish Music Festival has announced that it will be returning to downtown Muskegon this year. The festival will be held between September 15-18.

This will be the first time that the festival has returned since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will include more than 20 musical acts on six covered stages. The festival will begin with the Pub Preview Party on Thursday, September 15. It will include food, beverages, and music.

Guests will also be able to shop at the Irish Store and Marketplace. For the first time in the festival’s history, whiskey service will be available at the festival’s three main bars and at an expanded craft beer area.

On Sunday, a Catholic mass will be held at 11 a.m. It will be followed by a traditional Irish breakfast.

This year’s entertainment lineup can be read below:



Scythian

Old Blind Dogs

The Elders

Aofie Scott

Shane Hennessy

The Alt

Kittel and Co.

Rory Makem

The Drowsy Lads

The Tossers

The Friel Sisters

Runa

Connla

One for the Foxes

Irish Music All Stars

Blackthorn

The Moxie Strings

Kennedy’s Kitchen

Enda Reilly Music

Ian Gould

CrossBow

Conklin Ceili Band

The Barley Saints

Black Murray

Toby Bresnahan Music

Uneven Ground Traditional Beard

The Michigan Irish Music Festival will be held from September 15-18. More information about the festival can be found on the event’s website.

