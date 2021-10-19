Michigan hub for CityServe opens in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Monday afternoon (Oct. 18), a grand opening was held for the first CityServe hub in Michigan.

The 24-thousand square foot warehouse in Wyoming will function as the distribution center, and will be mostly powered by volunteers to receive sort and distribute goods in to various points around the state.

"It comes in here, we sorted by categories,' said Doug Tuttle, executive director of the organization. "And then the churches know what their needs of their community. So they may have a high need for young families, and that they may pick war, baby products or toys for children or clothing that affects children. Whereas another church may have a a outreach to older individuals that have different types of needs. So the church knows what their needs are."

CityServe was established in Bakersfield, California, back in 2018. They've been receiving goods for the Michigan Hub since August.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube