Michigan home care workers vote to unionize in historic SEIU victory affecting 32,000 employees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of home health care workers across Michigan have voted to unionize in what's being called one of the largest union victories in the Midwest since auto workers organized in the 1940s.

The historic vote brings nearly 32,000 previously unrepresented workers under the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which conducted the election through the Michigan Employment Relations Commission (MERC). The organizing victory ranks among the largest in SEIU's history.

"It is definitely exciting," said Michael Ewing, one of the thousands of Michigan home care workers who will now be represented by SEIU.

The union says it will work to build a unified voice to reshape essential home care jobs, addressing issues like low wages and lack of basic benefits.

Ewing provides care for three people, including his mother, his daughter's mother who has cerebral palsy, and an elderly friend. Like many home care workers, he assists with bathing, cooking, toileting and mobility support.

Home care workers often find themselves caught between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and insurance companies, facing payroll issues on top of low wages. SEIU says these care workers make $15.88 an hour without basic benefits like paid time off and health insurance.

"If you're providing care for someone else and then you're sick, that's not helpful, right?" said director of home care and strategic campaigns for SEIU, Gabby Jones-Casey.

Jones-Casey says Michigan workers will now join the 800,000 others already represented by SEIU across the country.

"Workers now have a vehicle by which to lift up their voices together to say, hey there. This could be better, right?" Jones-Casey said.

The union is now preparing for the bargaining process with MDHHS to develop solutions that benefit everyone involved.

The unionization effort faced opposition, with votes cast against the measure and legal steps taken over the summer by those opposed to what they called forced union representation. We have reached out to those involved and MDHHS for comment and will provide updates as they become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

